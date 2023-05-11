Eric Reed resigns as Rich Strike's trainer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This time last year, Team Rich Strike was glowing over the come-from-behind Kentucky Derby win.

It was a milestone for trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson.

Thursday morning, Reed told LEX 18 he quit as Rich Strike's trainer after a conflict with Dawson over a film deal.

"Slept on it," Reed said. "Had heart to hearts with family and this is what's best for my family."

The reason? It stems from a film agreement between Reed and Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions. Reed says the film is more about his family, but Dawson says he started to see releases the film might be more about Rich Strike. Reed felt Manning's company was the best to tell his family's story.

"You know there's just been a misunderstanding that this is not a Rich Strike movie," Reed said. "It's a story about our family and my father more than even me."

Dawson is in Oklahoma, now trying to find a new trainer for his horses. In a text to LEX 18, Dawson says:

"To all: My previous comments today regarding the split with my trainer are factual. I have never spoken with Omaha Prod. Eric mentioned a documentary about his father & him and their training life. I wished them success. However, later public releases indicated the story was more about Rich Strike and without question as 100% owner of Rich Strike I should be included & my approval should have been requested. None of this happened. This morning, at just after 7 am cst time I received a text from Eric stating he is resigning as my trainer. I will be moving all my horses to another farm soon & will be seeking another trainer(s). GO RICHIE!."

"It's just a misunderstanding and we tried to clarify it, but we just couldn't reach a mutual decision I was pretty much given an ultimatum and had to take care of family first," Reed said.

When asked about what might have been an ultimatum, Dawson referred us to a text sent to Reed saying in part, "I thought our relationship was more important to you than whatever relationship you have w/ Beth (agent). If not, I will move on with another trainer."

Reed says he was left with no choice after that. He also claims there were attempts to have discussions with Dawson about what the film would specifically entail. Dawson says he wanted to see an agreement before having that discussion.

"It was not anybody trying to do a story about the horse without his permission," Reed said.

As for now, Dawson works to find a new trainer for his horses currently at Reed's Mercury Equine Center.