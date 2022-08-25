Watch Now
News

Actions

Escaped inmate arrested in Pulaski County

Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Jaromir Chalabala
Police: Man admits to stabbing woman, throwing her from moving car on freeway
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 12:01:51-04

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff's arrested an inmate who escaped on Saturday.

According to a report, on August 5th, the Sheriff's Office was alerted that Donald Shelton escaped from a work detail in Glasgow.

Shelton had previous convictions for fleeing or evading arrest, bail jumping, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and shoplifting. Shelton previously had addresses in Pulaski County.

On August 20th, a deputy saw Shelton in a car on Highway 914. Once deputies stopped the vehicle, Shelton started to flee. After a short chase, Shelton was arrested.

He now faces charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

Shelton is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate