Escaped inmate arrested in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pulaski County Sheriff's arrested an inmate who escaped on Saturday.

According to a report, on August 5th, the Sheriff's Office was alerted that Donald Shelton escaped from a work detail in Glasgow.

Shelton had previous convictions for fleeing or evading arrest, bail jumping, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and shoplifting. Shelton previously had addresses in Pulaski County.

On August 20th, a deputy saw Shelton in a car on Highway 914. Once deputies stopped the vehicle, Shelton started to flee. After a short chase, Shelton was arrested.

He now faces charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

Shelton is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.