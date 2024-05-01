Escaped inmate in Madison County, KSP investigating

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County.

According to KSP, 27-year-old Cody D. Hatfield walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hatfield is described as a white male, 5'11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black and white lounge pants. KSP says he also has several tattoos, long hair, and facial hair.

He was serving a sentence for third-degree burglary and engaging in organized crime.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information should call 859-623-2404.