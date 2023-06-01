Watch Now
Kentucky State Police looking for escaped inmate in Madison County

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 01, 2023
MADSION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who they say walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center in Richmond before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning, prompting an investigation.

According to police, 32-year-old Tyler J. Blevins, of Vanceburg, is a white male, standing 5'11" and weighing 203 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes, a surgical scar on his abdomen, and several tattoos on his arms, chest, back, and left wrist.

He was serving a sentence for second-degree trafficking of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a handgun, and first-degree burglary.

Blevins is known to be in Lewis, Mason, and surrounding areas. Anyone with information about his location should call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

This is an ongoing investigation.

