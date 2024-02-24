Estill County HS JROTC competition is about more than competing against each other

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County High School hosted a JROTC competition for the first time on Saturday morning, in which six schools from around the region came to compete.

Competitions gave Colonel Chris Wicker's students a chance to see what is out there.

"It's more important that our students see what other schools are capable of. And see what the competition in life is," said Col. Wicker, "Because it's not just here in Estill County. They're competing against people throughout the state of Kentucky."

The students' skills were tested in squad drills, color guard, academics, and even their creativity. The competitions were designed to help test their body, mind, and leadership.

"It's stressful, they must be precise, they must be bold, they must be correct," Col. Wicker said. "So, it's a good way to help develop character in them."

Estill County student Junior Luke Hughes has done multiple JROTC events, and each has helped him grow as a leader. "You have to be a leader, you have to be assertive and demand respect, but at the same time you can't be abrasive, you can't be angry. You have to demand respect while also respecting the people you are commanding."

He carries the same mindset with each competition and in life, no matter where he goes. "I'm going to go out here. I might not be the strongest, the best, or whatever, but I'm sure as heck going to try my best. And that's all you can do. Each time, I do better."

JROTC competitions are supposed to test students in every aspect, but Hughes and other students say the most important lesson to learn is to keep improving.

Madison Central won first place while Estill placed 5th out of 6 teams.

