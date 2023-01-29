Estill County man dead following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road in Estill County.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine had been killed from a gunshot wound.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Estill County Coroner and taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Police say that the initial investigation showed that Johnson entered the home and was confronted by a male occupant, who pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

This is an ongoing investigation.

