Estill County man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Estill County man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Brian Keith Crim, 38, of Irvine, was sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

According to Crim's guilty plea, in September 2020 law enforcement received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a report that child pornography was being uploaded to Google on various dates.

Law enforcement investigated and found explicit videos of a minor victim on Crim's phone and email.

Crim's wife, Brandy Laraye Crim, 36, was also investigated and found to have explicit videos on her phone. Her sentencing will continue at a later date.