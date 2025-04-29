Estill County Middle, High School on lockdown out of 'abundance of caution'

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County Middle and High School are on lockdown Tuesday morning out of an "abundance of caution," according to a Facebook post from school officials.

According to school officials, the school resource officers are investigating a "potential concern," but there is "no immediate threat to students or staff."

School officials report that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the school's safety.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 is working to learn more information.