Watch Now
News

Actions

Estill County Middle, High School on lockdown out of 'abundance of caution'

Estill County school.jpg
LEX 18
Estill County school.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Estill County Middle and High School are on lockdown Tuesday morning out of an "abundance of caution," according to a Facebook post from school officials.

According to school officials, the school resource officers are investigating a "potential concern," but there is "no immediate threat to students or staff."

School officials report that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the school's safety.

This is a developing story. LEX 18 is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18