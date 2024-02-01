Estill County Middle surprises custodian who 'always has a smile'

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday was a special day for Estill County Middle School. Students and staff poured into the school’s gym to show their love and support for someone who's always shown it to them: the school’s custodian, David Rice.

He says, "Well, it was something that I sure didn't expect, believe me, but it really makes me feel great that these kids feel this way. I love everybody here, and I love my job."

It was "Mr. Dave Day". For the last five years, Rice, or Mr. Dave, has worked at the middle school.

One seventh-grader, Spencer Young, shared, "He is one of the nicest people we know. He keeps our school clean, he comes to all of our sporting events, I do not think he's missed one of our volleyball games this year."

Another eighth-grader, Sydney Riddell, said, "He just has a big smile on his face as he always does. Just so kind and genuine."

LEX 18

Students here explain that he's always got a positive attitude and a fist bump waiting for them when they come down the halls.

Sixth-grader Elliott Raider shared, "The first time I met him, I was walking to second period think, and he was just standing in the hallway smiling at everyone, and I went up to him and gave him a fist bump, and it was pretty cool."

Rice is leaving the school for a while. His wife was recently diagnosed with bladder cancer, and he is taking some time to take care of her. But Rice’s wife was at the celebration, as hundreds of students and staff showed him the impacts he's had.

School counselor Laura Davis said, "He is that example for our students to show how we persevere over tough times. And there are things that we can’t control, but we're gonna smile, and we're gonna be positive, and hope for the best."

LEX 18

Rice says the love of his job and everyone here keeps him so happy. He says he's always trying to remind these students that there's something to smile about.

"Well sometimes I see kids and some kids you never see smiling, they don't wanna talk or anything but I’ll try to talk a little bit to them to see if they will open up a little bit and make them feel a little bit better,” said Rice.

Despite the challenges that Rice and his own family are facing, he says he hopes that his kindness is something that sticks with them for a long time to come.

He said, "I know it's tough what's going on with us but I still want to be positive for everybody else and try to make them feel good and happy."