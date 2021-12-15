Estill County student in custody after weapon found on school grounds

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Estill County student is now in the custody of the Estill County Sheriff's Department after a weapon was found in their possession.

The school district reported, Wednesday morning, rumors started circulating on social media that a weapon was spotted on a school bus.

A high school student reported to the principal a middle school student had the weapon in their possession.

Estill County Middle School administration and law enforcement were immediately notified.

A preliminary investigation started, and a primary suspect was identified.

The student was then isolated from others, and the school was placed under a soft lockdown, which kept students in their classroom.

After interviewing the alleged suspect, the department determined a weapon was on middle school property. Sheriffs then searched the student’s property where a weapon was located and secured by district personnel.

The student is now in the Estill County Sheriff Department's custody.

This is now an ongoing investigation handled by the Estill County Sheriff’s Department, so no further details are available at this time.

