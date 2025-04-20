Eubank man arrested in connection to Pulaski County murder

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was arrested on Easter Sunday, facing multiple charges including murder.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported 61-year-old Ralph Letner was brought into custody Sunday morning after admitting to killing his wife.

Deputies responded to the home finding 50-year-old Kimberly Letner unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Prior to finding Kimberly, law enforcement arrived at a neighbor's home, where Ralph Letner claimed to have killed his wife.

Letner is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center as the investigation is ongoing.