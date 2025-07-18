Evacuation underway in Anderson Co. due to gas leak at old YKK plant on Industry Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials in Anderson County are reporting that an evacuation is underway due to a gas leak at the old YKK plant on Industry Road.

According to officials, residents and businesses on Lincoln Street, Coleman Street, and Vanarsdale Drive are being evacuated.

Officials say they are going door to door to ensure that everyone safely evacuates the area.

According to officials, if you are in this area, you should leave immediately and follow the directions of first responders.

Officials kindly request that you refrain from using open flames, smoking, or operating electronics in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.