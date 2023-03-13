Evicted and freezing: Tenants push for answers from Winchester apartment complex

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — After more than a week without heat or power, tenants at the College Park Apartment Complex in Winchester are being evicted.

The 14-day notice sent to every tenant doesn't leave residents like Teri Meany with too many options.

"I really don't know what I'm going to do," she said.

Others at College Park showed LEX 18 a message sent three days after the power went out from the building's management, Volunteer Properties.

It said they were working to restore power to the building.

"They said the parts were on the way from Texas. I take care of my mom and my son. What are we supposed to do?," said tenant Tristian Boyd.

We reached out to the property manager for comment.

He referred us to the lawyer representing Volunteer Properties.

LEX 18 also asked about the recent listings found online to rent the damaged apartments.

The property manager said there shouldn't be any apartments advertised for rent.

As for current tenants, they said they feel out of a home and out of options.

"We've cried, we've tried to comfort each other but it's just too much," said Brenda Kennon.

LEX 18 did reach out to the lawyer representing volunteer properties. We have not heard back yet.