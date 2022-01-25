Watch
News

Actions

Ex-cop in Taylor raid seeks partial media ban ahead of trial

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer Brett Hankison. Attorneys for Hankison, a former police officer involved in the Breonna Taylor raid, want to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process. Hankison is set to go on trial on wanton endangerment charges, with jury selection set to begin on Feb. 1, 2022. (Courtesy of Louisville Metro Police Department via AP, File)
Breonna Taylor Officer Trial
Posted at 4:46 PM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 16:46:48-05

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a former police officer involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead want to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison is set to go on trial on wanton endangerment charges.

He was charged for shooting into neighboring apartments during the March 2020 raid. Individual juror questioning is set to begin on Feb. 1. Hankison's attorneys are asking a judge to bar the news media from that process.

They say jurors may fear that their identity could be exposed. Prosecutors are opposing the ban.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!