Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.

The experts are visiting Clay County Community Center this week Friday through Sunday, Knott County Sportsplex Tuesday through Sunday and Hazard Community College First Federal Center Wednesday through Sunday.

FEMA says the experts will discuss how to handle, dry, and clean the items, and can provide information about personal safety during the restoration process.

Part of the Heritage Emergency National Task Force experts are visiting these locations:

Clay County: Clay County Community Center – 311 Highway 638, Manchester KY 40962

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21,

Registration center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Knott County: Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765, Leburn KY 41831

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

Perry County: Hazard Community College First Federal Center –1 Community Drive, Hazard KY 41701

Hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 to Aug. 20; and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.

Recovery center hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

