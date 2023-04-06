Explorium of Lexington taking care of kids with sensory sensitivities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most parents can attest they want their kids to have fun and if they can learn at the same time it’s a bonus.

However, for some kids, the world around them can be too much for them to handle on their own.

That’s why businesses like Explorium of Lexington are trying to help.

The children’s museum has welcomed Lexingtonians for more than 30 years, offering what they call an immersive experience for young kids.

“It’s always interesting to look around the museum to see the kids and what they’re gravitating to,” Explorium executive director Colby Ernest said.

From interactive exhibits like the self-propelling water fountain and musical pipes to more imaginative areas for kids to play doctor, lawyer, etc.

Certainly no short on stimulus for kids and families but it’s led to Explorium leaders shifting some attention to children who may find the museum overwhelming.

New leadership took over the Explorium over the last couple years and they wanted to hear directly from the community on potential changes and improvements.

“One thing we heard very loud and clear from a lot of our families is that they would love for the Explorium to more friendly to their children with sensory sensitivities, Ernest said.

“Through that process, we were brainstorming on what we could do both during normal operating hours but also what we could offer normal operating hours.”

Thanks to community feedback, and a grant from the Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass, the Explorium has started adding new resources to help kids with sensory sensitivities like Autism.

There are headphones that can be checked out at the front desk to help handle some of the loud noise that can be heard throughout the Explorium as well as fidgets that can help kids keep calm and focused in a high sensory environment.

On top of that, the Explorium of Lexington is a designated AFB or Autism Friendly Business.

It’s an initiative based out of Louisville that brings local businesses together to advocate and support the Autism community.

Being a part of this program has opened Explorium staff up to specific training to help take care of kids with Autism, to hopefully help a situation before it happens.

“It was important for us to go through that training to make sure that all of our staff can be made aware of signs that children may be on the spectrum,” Ernest said.

“That way we can go through and we can offer the headphones or fidgets if we feel like that might be helpful for them or at least be prepared to answer questions if they have any.”

The Explorium also is starting to offer special sensory hours on certain days for kids with sensory sensibilities to have a more open and calm experience in the museum.

The Explorium also is starting to offer special sensory hours on certain days for kids with sensory sensibilities to have a more open and calm experience in the museum.