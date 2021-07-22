Watch
Explosion at Kentucky Dippin' Dots factory sends 10 to the hospital

Posted at 10:17 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 10:22:40-04

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities are trying to figure out what caused an explosion at a Paducah Dippin’ Dots factory that injured 10 people.

A Paducah Police spokesperson says they received a call about the explosion at 4:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

The building where it occurred is owned by Dippin’ Dots but is not one where they manufacture ice cream. Instead, it is used to manufacture ingredients for a third-party company.

The explosion happened as a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at the facility, but police are not yet sure what caused the blast.

Ten people were taken to local hospitals, but the spokesperson did not know the severity of their injuries.

