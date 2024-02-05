Extra security on Madison Middle School campus Monday after threat found 'not credible'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) -- — Madison Middle School shared on Facebook that a recent post on social media has been circulating about a potential threat to campus. The post says that they want the school’s community to know that the school and the district have contacted law enforcement and have been working with the Richmond Police Department.

In a post on Facebook the Richmond Police Department shared that they will be providing support to students, staff, and families.

Madison Middle School shared that extra precautions are being taken. They said, “There is no reason to believe this is a credible threat to our students or staff.”

The school stated that extra security will be on campus on Monday and resources will be available for students that need help.

