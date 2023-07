RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A made-for-TV movie is being filmed at Eastern Kentucky University and the production team is in search of extras!

In a Facebook post, EKU says the extras will play non-speaking roles that may include walking around campus, social gatherings, eating at restaurants and more.

Filming will take place on the EKU campus from Monday, July 10, through Wednesday, July 26.

To apply, current students/employees click here and all others click here.