Eye on the future: Former Woodford Co. inmate visits jail to inspire others

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Andrew Hager has turned his life around from decades of drug addiction and crime.

Hager now focuses on helping people heal from the disease of addiction. He spent decades in jails throughout central Kentucky for more than 20 years. Next February will mark nine years clean and sober.

"Oh, it makes me so proud," said Woodford County Jailer Michele Rankin. "It makes me so proud."

Rankin knows Hager from his days as an inmate. Now, he returns to the Woodford County Detention Center to inspire current inmates that they can live more promising and fulfilling lives.

"It's honestly a blessing [to return]," Hager said. "It lets me not forget where I come from, due to my condition of addiction. It let's me come back in and share and not forget the pain."

"They can relate to him and that's huge, to have someone you can relate to when you're behind bars," Rankin said.

Hager now hosts a weekly show on Facebook called Andrew Hager Live. He reaches tens of thousands of people looking for support through the illness of addiction.

Hager credits Rankin for helping him attend meetings when he was out of jail. He says the ability to provide those resources is that much-needed second chance.

"I just didn't want to use no more," he said. "I didn't want to do dope. I didn't want to go back to jail."

"I'm just thankful that he's used that big voice he's got to help others," Rankin said.

That big voice can set another free.