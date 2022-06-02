Fairness Campaign Director: Pride Month marks progress, but hurdles remain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the first day of Pride Month, LEX 18 spoke with the executive director of the Fairness Campaign, who recognized the progress made for LGBTQ+ rights in Kentucky, while noting that much more needs to be done in the fight for equality.

"Kentucky has a long way to go to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ folks," Chris Hartman said.

Hartman and other advocates have pushed for years for communities to enact so-called "Fairness laws," which prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in housing, employment, and public accommodation.

Louisville and Lexington are among the 23 communities in Kentucky that have enacted such laws.

Hartman noted that this Pride Month comes on the heels of the passage of Senate Bill 83, which prohibits transgender girls in Kentucky from playing on girls' sports teams.

"We saw record numbers of anti-LGBTQ laws introduced in the past two years in the general assembly," Hartman said.

More than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed in at least 28 states this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.