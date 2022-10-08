Watch Now
'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation

Richard Drew/AP
FILE — Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, April 25, 2019, in New York. Sorokin, whose exploits inspired a Netflix series, has been released from immigration custody into home confinement, a spokesperson said Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 14:18:57-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest in New York.

It's the latest turn in a case that inspired the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

Immigration officials and Sorokin's spokesperson confirmed her release Saturday.

A judge agreed earlier this week that she could be on home confinement while fighting deportation to Germany.

The 31-year-old was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers into financing her deluxe lifestyle when she went by the name Anna Delvey.

She served three years behind bars and then was taken into immigration custody last year.

