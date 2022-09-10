Fall Fest for Lexington Comic and Toy Convention shows its powers for a good cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Comic and Toy Convention Fall Fan Fest held their event on Saturday.

125 vendors came out to show off comics, collectibles, toys, and art. Admission was $12, and the money went to support eastern Kentucky flood victims.

"Kentucky as a whole supported us for 10 years. We came here, and the community came out for us. So we're trying to do the smallest thing we can think to do that works out. We'll just give us our door from the show. So, every nickel that comes through that door we're supposed to take home for us, we're gonna donate to the eastern Kentucky flood relief fund," said promoter Jarrod Greer.

The full show returns in March. Tickets go on sale on October 15th at Lexington's Comic Con website.