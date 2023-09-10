Fall music releases: Pop powerhouses, country classics, hip-hop heavyweights and beyond

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music fans, it is time to bid adieu to the sunny, slow summer months.

Let's welcome autumn, one of the busiest times in the calendar year for new albums, EPs, and mixtapes.

In the Associated Press' 2023 Fall music preview, trends have begun to reveal themselves.

Some of the biggest names in pop, and some of the biggest names in pop’s future, are gearing up for back-to-school releases.

A-listers return after years. Country legends take on new genres. Hip-hop heavyweights are back in full force.

Prepare for new albums from Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Gucci Mane, Flo Milli, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Diddy, Nicki Minaj and more.