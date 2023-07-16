Families flood Nicholasville for pool reopening

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A line wrapped around the building as families waited for the second day of opening weekend.

After only being open for one day in 2022, the pool closed for extensive repairs.

"We did extensive renovations on everything. The spray ground, the splashpad, the filtration. Everything. So, it has taken us a little over a year to get that done to comply with the new regulations," said deputy director of Parks and Recreation John Howard.

Saturday's weather put a damper on reopening day numbers. So, visitors expect to make a big splash all weekend long.

"It's nice! My kids love it," said one first time visitor.

"We are really excited. We have driven by several times, and we were like 'the pool is opening'! So, I am happy he will have some place to play," said another visitor.

Due to a small electric glitch, the water slides remain closed.