Families, students, speak out about alleged racism, bullying at Anderson County Schools

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Julia Farley is in the 7th grade. She says that she loves her home in Anderson County and enjoys going to school in the area, but she asks herself, at what cost?

She says, "Is it worth it to go see my friends? Is it worth it to go see teachers I like? When I have to be bullied constantly, being called all these names."

At just 12 years old, Julia says that for years she's dealt with racial bullying in Anderson County Schools. Julia and her mom, Heather Fraley, feel like much isn't being done to change this for students experiencing it.

Julia explains, "We will report this bullying, we will report this racism, and then the counselors or the higher ups they’ll have meetings with us, and they’ll say, 'We're gonna make this change because we want our school to be a safe place,' but then I see no change at all."

Heather says it's hard to watch her daughter go through this, saying, "We're supposed to be so evolved in 2023, and yet there are still families in our county that are scared to send their children to school — or just pull our children out from fear for their safety."

She explains she's spoken with other families that have had a similar experience with racial incidents in Anderson County schools. Earlier this week, LEX 18 spoke with one grandmother, Donna Dever, who explained that threats against her grandchildren got so bad that they changed schools. She shared that since that story aired, a lot more families have reached out to her.

"You teach your child to protect themselves, and you know, not in a way that is violent, but they can only do so much for themselves,” says Dever.

She says it's been great to connect with others who have battled racism and bullying in the district but worries about students’ mental health.

LEX 18 reached out to the district's superintendent, Sheila Mitchell, and received the following answers to our questions:

How many minority students are in the Anderson County school district? 442 minority students – 11.72%

Have any racial incidents been reported to you directly? If so, how many? Yes. There were a total of 4 reports or allegations made to me directly last school year. There have been none reported to me this school year.

How have these been addressed? The reported allegations and concerns were investigated by school administration and reported to the School Resource Officer as outlined by the discipline code. School administrators and/or SRO’s investigate each concern and follow up with parents.

What is the school district policy on bullying? There is a board policy 09.422 on Bullying and Hazing and a second policy on 09.42811 on Harrassment/Discrimination. These policies are generated from Kentucky School Board Association in conjunction with the school board attorney.

How would the school district respond to reports of bullying incidents? Any report of bullying is handled as outlined in the discipline code and board policy.

How are students/staff reprimanded for such incidents? What is the scope of consequences? Due process is followed as outlined in the discipline code, board policy, statute and employee handbook. There is a range of discipline actions to be taken depending on the severity of the conduct determined by an investigation.

Anderson County staff and administration take bullying, harassment and discrimination very seriously. Any reported concerns are immediately investigated, due process is provided and discipline is implemented as appropriate.

Julia and her mom want the bullies and administrators to know the impact this is having on students.

Julia shares, "It really changed me, so I want them to be aware of how their words affected me and how it's affecting many other children too."

Her mom, Heather says, "We need to do our part in our society to fix these issues now before my child or someone else’s child ends up ending their own life."

These families are hoping to see a change soon.

