Family asks for donations after deadly fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As investigators work to determine what caused a deadly fire at a Georgetown storage facility, the victim's family is left with a lot of questions.

For Ashley Centers, life doesn't feel real. Her father, Richard Centers, meant everything to her.

"I just don't want to believe it. I'm just absolutely devastated," said Centers.

She wants the world to know how good a person her dad was.

"He was stubborn, that's for sure, but he had a heart of gold, and anything he had was yours and he would help anybody before himself and that was part of the problem. He just didn't deserve this," said Centers.

The family now faces the difficult task of paying for his funeral. They're asking people to donate to donate to help cover those bills.

The money would also help to pay for Richard's dog, Preacher, who collapsed after the fire and is very sick. Richard lived in the storage unit in part because he couldn't afford to stay somewhere else that would allow him to keep Preacher by his side.

