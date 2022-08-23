Family dog alerts deputies to wanted suspect in Mercer County

SALVISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — You've heard police say "if you see something, say something."

As part of an investigation in Mercer County on Tuesday morning, the sheriff praises a family's dog for speaking up, quite literally.

"One of the witnesses at the scene told us the person involved in the wreck had left on foot, run on foot," said Sheriff Ernie Kelty.

Kelty says there was a crash before 8:30 a.m., and witnesses reported someone running from the scene. Kelty says the search led them to a front yard nearby.

"The suspect was hiding behind that rear tire on that pickup truck," Kelty said. "And that's what he was doing, he was barking at him."

He — is Ramona Foley's dog, Max.

"In law enforcement, we've learned if we're looking for someone who is running on foot, and you hear dogs barking, that's a pretty good indication that somebody is running through a yard," Kelty said.

"He's a playful dog and knows to take care of his turf," said Russell Foley, who lives next door.

Law enforcement was able to take the suspect into custody, thanks to their mantra of "if you see something, say something." In this case, it was more of a "bark" something.

"I feel proud that he could actually help out our community and get somebody off our streets," Ramona said.

"Lot of people don't think he's that smart, but this shows he really is," said Kyle Foley, one of Max's owners.

"I'm proud of him," Russell said. "I've always been proud of him since day one!"

Sheriff Kelty returned to the home shortly after and brought a bone back for Max.

