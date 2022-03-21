Family escapes fire that started in a garage

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters in Scott County say three people were able to escape a burning house unharmed thanks to quick thinking from the son.

Investigators say the fire started just after 4:00 Sunday afternoon on Summeridge Road in the garage.

The son saw the smoke and warned the rest of the family.

Because he left the doors closed firefighters were able to limit the spread of the flames.

However, there is still a lot of damage, including to two cars.

Investigators will continue to look for the cause.