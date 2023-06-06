Family, friends remember teen killed in Nicholas County crash

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of 20-year-old Gage Gaunce and 17-year-old Nathaniel Clay Welch are remembering how the two impacted the people around them.

Nathaniel Clay’s father, Adam Welch, says, "All of his close friends, they depended on him every day. You know, he was the kid if you was feeling down, he picked you up. And I mean, I’ve had probably 300 phone calls from people I’ve never met in my life that they knew him, and he just had such a big impact on everybody in Carlisle."

Adam Welch

Adam was at UK Healthcare with another woman, who he says was also involved in the crash Sunday morning on Myers Road at KY-32 East. Monday night, Nicholas County police arrested 24-year-old Cheyeene Clifford. The arrest citation states his blood alcohol results were 0.14. Nathaniel Clay's friends are focusing on how he influenced who they are.

His friends sat around together, sharing memories and experiences that they say made Nathaniel Clay stand out. Childhood friend, Austin Earlywine says, "I don't know, he always made me an outgoing person. He made me feel happy when he was around, you know just changed the vibe." Another childhood friend, Dustin Herring, recalls, "He'd bring you out of your comfort zone." Friend, Kaylee Earl, says, "Oh yeah, he'd make you do stuff you'd never in a million years thought you'd do."

Adam Welch

Cheyeene Clifford is being held at the Bourbon County Detention Center and has two murder charges for both victims. But the friends of both victims say they're remembering the good times.

Earl says that Nathaniel Clay was, "always making fun of somebody but not in a mean way. He was always just joking. He had a kind soul, always had to make somebody laugh. Everywhere he went.” Earlywine says that both Gage and Nathaniel Clay had outgoing personalities. He says Welch always had, "A big smile on his face every time you see him, both of them really — always smiling."

Kaylee Earl

Nathaniel Clay's father says hearing from people he doesn't know about, the impact his son had on them, and the outpouring of community support has meant a lot.

He says, "Not only are they helping me out, they're helping me out, trying to bury my son and get a headstone and just, they're supporting the whole team of us. Like, there's a lot of people behind us right now."

The Welch family and their friends are continuing to remember Nathaniel Clay's sense of humor and adventure. GoFundMe’s have been set up for Welch and Gaunce.