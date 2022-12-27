Family of 3 share same birthday – a 1 in 133,000 odds

Maril Milton and Maya Daniel were born on the same day, and over the weekend, had a son who was also born on the same day, which is a 1 in 133,000 odds.

Milton's and Daniel's son, Phoenix, was born at 11:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve in Detroit, 26 years after both of them were born.

"It is amazing. We first found out, I think in March, and they told us his due date was going to be our birthday," Daniel said. "We assumed it was going to be a couple of days off, so we didn't think much about it, but he came at 11:30 p.m."

According to Daniel, the nurse played a huge role, and Milton said she worked to help the new family of three keep the same birthday.

Phoenix was born healthy weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and coming in at 19 inches long.

The family did not plan it, and they didn't even induce labor.

"The day before he was born, we were all like, 'I guess he's going to miss his due date,'" Daniel said. "And at 4:40 that morning, that's when I started going into labor. He took a long time, but he came out."