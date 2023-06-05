Family of missing woman speaks on human remains found

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Knabel family has been searching for daughter and sister, Andrea Knabel, for nearly four years. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police reported that they were contacted about human remains found off KY-39.

Kentucky State Police say the remains were found off of Crab Orchard Road in Garrard County. Right now, the remains have been transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and they say that they hope to identify the remains over the next couple of days.

Michael says, "Every time I see one of them, there's so many in these cities with the drug wars and cultures going on — and it’s just heartbreaking. And I think about my case, and then I relate to all these other parents that are involved in this, shootings and murders, and overdoses and it’s just really sad."

Since Andrea went missing, this family has turned their experience into action. Andrea's sister, Erin Knabel, has been able to work with other families in the state and surrounding area to find their missing loved ones.

She says, "That's your goal — is just to turn it into something, make it mean something. Because Andrea, she meant everything to me, she still does, and I feel like almost she can live on through me helping other people. I feel like this is what she would want me to do."

Now, as investigators work to identify this person whose remains were found in Garrard County, the Knabel family hopes that other families stay positive.

Erin says, "Try to stay positive and think that it's not their loved one until they get more information — that's really what I hold on to."

This family is taking what they've learned in their difficult process, to help other families reconnect with their loved ones.

The Knabels are asking anyone with additional information to contact Louisville Metro Police at 502-574-7120 or the family tip line at 502-806-4840. More information about Andrea Knabel’s story can be found on Facebook here.