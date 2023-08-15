Family of slain Frankfort man still looking for his suspected killer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just a week away from what would have been his 51st birthday, Thomas Wideman's family is praying for answers now more than ever.

"We all cry every day. I know for myself there is not a day that I don't cry," said his daughter Ashley Taylor.

On July 9, around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Thomas Wideman was shot and killed outside his Frankfort apartment complex.

"We all just love him, and he was just such a special person," Taylor cried.

The man police suspect of pulling the trigger, Simeyon Johnson, was seen leaving the complex with a handgun.

Police are still searching for him.

"It's hard to accept that there is someone out there that is providing for this man that murdered someone," said Taylor.

Diagnosed with cancer a few days ago, Taylor said not finding her father's killer is still the most devastating thing for her and her family.

With no updates on the case, she's pleading for the public's help to bring the agonizing waiting game to an end.

"If you know something, if you hear something, please come forward so our family can start moving on... we live every day waiting for that phone call," she pleaded.

If anyone has any information on Johnson's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Frankfort Police Department.