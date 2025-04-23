Family rescued from hiking trail in Red River Gorge area

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, a family of three got lost on a hiking trail in the Red River Gorge area on Tuesday night and was rescued.

WCSART says they received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. stating that a family, including a small child, had alerted an Apple Dispatch Center using the SOS messaging feature on their iPhone.

According to WCSART, Apple provided the coordinates for their location, which revealed that they were around "2.5 miles from the Bison Way Trail Head, along the Northern section of the Sheltowee Trace."

The family, according to WCSART, was quickly located and was cold but uninjured.

WCSART notes that the family had reportedly hiked the Tower Rock Trail earlier in the day and, after completing the hike, ventured onto the Osborne Bend Loop, not realizing its length. Further, WCSART says that from Osborne Bend, they moved over to the Sheltowee, off Lost Branch Trail, and ran out of daylight.

WCSART encourages hikers with an iPhone to learn how to use this "life-saving tool."