Family rescued from hiking trail in Wolfe County, officials report

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team reports that a family was rescued after hiking a trail on Sunday evening.

According to officials, they received a 911 call around 8:40 p.m. from a father with two teenagers who hiked the Douglas Trail near Eagle Point and became disoriented while attempting to exit the main trail.

Officials say the father was able to send the exact coordinates of their location.

When officials arrived on the scene, a team hiked in and found the family, escorting them safely out of the trail around 1:00 a.m.