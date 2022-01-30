Family safe after fire burns their home

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Garrard County on Saturday morning.

The Garrard County Fire Department told LEX 18 that the fire started from the chimney. The wind then blew through an open window and pushed the flames to the front of the home.

Gerald Beavers tried to extinguish the fire and even ran back inside the burning home to try and retrieve their car keys.

"And all of a sudden, you could see fire coming down from the roof and I just tried to fight it as best as I could. Tried to get out the best that we could and that was about all we had. We got two of the cats out and the dog out," said Beavers.

Beavers suffered a small burn on his hand. No one else was injured.

The family dog and two of their three cats escaped the fire.

The family is currently staying in a hotel.