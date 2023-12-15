Family shares concerns about loved one's grave buried in Madison County cemetery

WACO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Cathy Jefferson's brother and sister are both buried at Flatwoods Cemetery in Waco, Kentucky. She explained that they both passed away in 2021, just days 11 apart.

"They both died 11 day a part we wanted them next to each other because it was so close, instant. So, we come out here and bought these plots because it was the only choice that we had,” says Jefferson.

She says she and her family visited regularly. Recently, her other brother visited and noticed that their brother’s grave markers were missing. The family called the board that's over the cemetery and said that they told them that the markers had been taken off their brother’s grave and moved to another grave with the same name.

Jefferson says, "They should never ever touch something off of anyone's grave. That is sacred ground and if they have an issue with it, they need to contact us, contact the owner and explain to them exactly what they are doing."

LEX 18 did reach out to the board and spoke with its secretary, Becky Allen. Allen says that they reached out to the family. She says that there are several "Roberts" that have plots here. She explained that the markers were placed on Jefferson's brother's grave in error. She says they moved the markers to an empty plot at the back of the cemetery. Jefferson wants the board to know the impact seeing the missing markers and empty holes are having on their family so close to the holidays.

She shares, "Even though it's a hole in the...it's a hole, it's still a apart of them. And out of respect for the family that's lost loved ones, they shouldn't have done this. They should not have done this." Now, Jefferson wants other families to stay mindful. She says, "Watch were their people's buried at and come and check on them. Come and check on their loved one’s graves and make sure it doesn't happen to them."

