Family starting from scratch after devastating fire earlier this week

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. — Emily Grider and her fiancé are trying to raise their three daughters in a loving environment. They are working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Their neighbor, Jamie Downs, can't say enough good things about them. "They are really nice people. They help you, and they would give you their shirt off their back," said Downs.

Everything changed on July 3 for Emily Grider and her family. Their home caught fire, destroying everything. The fire left Grider devastated as their home had melted plastic, her kid's toys burnt, and irreplaceable family mementos lost for good.

Grider says it feels like the fire took more than just belongings from them, as it all turned to ash. "Everything we worked. The few years we worked to buy all those things," said Grider, "It's all a waste."

But what's not a waste is all of the connections they have made through life, which surround them with love and support as they look for a new place to raise their family.

The Grider and her family are looking for help by setting up a GoFundMe page at:

www.gofundme.com/f/christians-family-seeks-help-after-home-fire

