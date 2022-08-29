Fan shares security concerns after shooting at Wild Health Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — A frequent baseball fan at Wild Health Field is sharing their concerns about security at Wild Health after a shooting at a private event at the field left seven people injured. Sunday afternoon's game was the first since the shooting, which led to the cancellation of Saturday’s games.

James Vest, who arrived at the ballpark about an hour before Sunday’s Wild Health Genomes game, said he attends two to three games a week and security at the ballpark is “weak.”

“It’s disheartening,” Vest said. “This is our number one source of entertainment in Lexington and it gives you a second thought of 'Do I want to bring my small children out here to a game if there might be shell casings out front on the ground?'"

In a statement provided to LEX18, Lexington Legends owner Andy Shea said the field is safe for families, adding they have security personnel at all events, ensuring they follow safety codes. This includes on-duty police, and other marked and unmarked security personnel.

“In the interest of maintaining security, we cannot disclose all security measures taken,” Shea said.

During a press conference Saturday where details of the investigation into the shooting were discussed, Lexington Police Chief Weathers indicated there’s more Wild Health Field could do to ensure the safety of fans.

“We’re looking into the possibility there may have been security on the scene there (Wild Health Field),” Weathers said. “We're going to talk to the Wild Health people about some of the things that we observe, maybe helping them take better measures to make sure nothing like that happens again."

At the field, Vest said more could be done to screen fans entering the stadium. LEX18 observed some people entering who did not appear to be screened by the single individual in a yellow security shirt. Others who had bags were seen placing those bags on a table at the entrance and briefly opening them up.

"I think there's a fine line,” Vest said. “There's going overboard when you have to have a clear bag, but at the same time more than a quick glance inside wouldn't hurt my feelings, especially given the way Lexington has become as of recent."

Vest said he plans to continue bringing his children to games, but he won’t let them come alone because of safety issues, which he blames more on the neighborhood than the ballpark.