Fans celebrate GRC's Sweet 16 victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nearly 12,000 fans were in attendance to watch George Rogers Clark High School win the Kentucky High School Boys Basketball State Title.

The Cardinals won the Boys' Sweet 16 with a 43-42 victory over Warren Central High School.

"I feel great, it's great for our kids, our community, coaches, love it for our kids," said assistant principal Robert Hammonds immediately following the game.

The Cardinals last played for the state title in 1951. The crowd was heavily George Rogers Clark fans.

Many students attended the game even if they didn't attend the high school specifically. For some, it was simply about supporting their friends.

This is "crazy, a once in a lifetime experience, you can never experience it again," said a student after the game.