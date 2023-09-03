Fans share UK football season expectations after Ball State victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK fans left Kroger Field on Saturday feeling good about the game that just took place as well as the season ahead.

“I thought the Cats looked good, I thought Devin Leary looked good, I thought Ray Davis looked good, I think we’re poised for a good season this year,” said Cole Parrish.

He was far from alone in that belief. Most fans we spoke with thought this Cats team is destined for an improvement over last year, with about an 8-win season.

“I want to say 9 and 3 but I can’t,” Parrish said, explaining why he thought the Cat's schedule is tough. “Traveling to South Carolina, traveling to Mississippi state, I think having Tennessee and Alabama here, going to Georgia on the road, there's no chance for that one.”

Another fan, Adan Linares, thinks the team can win 7 or 8 games.

Other fans had soaring predictions.

“Undefeated, 12-0,” said Noah Braun, who was still tailgating an hour after the game ended. “I know what we got, I know the 22 who is going to be playing, so I think we got it."