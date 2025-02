LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a huge win for the Philadelphia Eagles as they beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

LEX 18 was in downtown Lexington before the two teams went head-to-head to talk with fans about who they were rooting for. While most bars in the downtown area were open seats, LexLive and Tin Roof were packed with red and green fans in anticipation for the game to remember.