Fashion designers hold private event, UK athletes attend and find some new attire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two fashion designers hosted a private, invite-only pop-up shop, and some UK athletes got the chance to attend and find some new attire.

The event took place on Friday with designers Coyleone Girton and Zavier Lawrence. The duo called their event a "walking store." They say that this is their sixth city in nine days.

"When someone feels like they look good, or they feel like they can have this or have that, it makes them feel better. So that's why we do it," Girton said.

Lawrence added, "And they play better too. Like Iverson said, look good, feel good, play good. so it's basically a mental state."

We asked them where they planned to head next, and their response was, "wherever social media takes us."

You can follow along on their journey by following their Instagram: Fittedbyckg_.

