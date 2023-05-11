Fast-acting Boyle County inmate saves fellow inmate's life

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fast-acting Boyle County inmate was able to save another inmate's life on Monday.

That inmate, Josephine Filbert, says, "We had just gotten served trays. I had just given the inmate that I gave the Heimlich to a piece of cake, I give her my extra cake or whatever and she's on the very top bunk and all of a sudden, she's throwing her hands up in the air saying 'can't breathe, can't breathe.' She jumped off the bunk."

Monday, when a Boyle County Detention Center inmate was choking, Filbert jumped to action, giving the 26-year-old the Heimlich maneuver. She says it's not something she's ever learned but her faith helped her through the situation.

She explains, "It happened really fast, all I have to say is I give all the glory to God. I was his hands and his feet, his mouthpiece, and it's only through him that it even happened because I’ve never in my life ever gave the Heimlich maneuver before."

Filbert received the "Jailers Meritorious Award" for her quick actions. Chief Deputy Jailer Chad Holderman says giving her recognition was important.

He says, "Well it's important that they know that we notice that, that we recognize that, as a society, we recognize that and the importance of how well she was able to rise to the occasion."

Holderman also explains that they have a number of programs at the detention center that benefit inmates while they're incarcerated and when they're back in the community.

"We want to better the community, these are our neighbors. These are our people within our community that we want to try to give them all the tools that we can when they leave here to be successful,” shares Holderman.

Some of those programs include inmates that are trained to be watchers for others who may be a harm to themselves, Narcan training, CPR, first aid, and AED training. After the incident, Filbert says the other inmate hugged her and thanked her for saving her life. In emergencies, she says just go for it.

She says, "Just act, don't think about it, don't wait for somebody else to step in. Just do it, be the person of action."

Filbert says it was all very emotional but she encourages others not to stand by in emergencies.

