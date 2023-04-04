Authorities investigating deadly accident involving pedestrian in Mercer County

SALVISA KY. (LEX 18) — A Salvisa man is dead after a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Louisville Road (U.S. 127) in Mercer County happened right before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police's initial investigation indicates a car was traveling south on Louisville Road when he struck a pedestrian Bobby Hardin, 67, of Salvisa, who was on the roadway.

As a result of the collision, Hardin was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Mercer County Coroner. The driver was not injured.

The collision is currently under investigation.

Stay with us for the latest updates.