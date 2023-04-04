Watch Now
Authorities investigating deadly accident involving pedestrian in Mercer County

LEX 18
Posted at 10:43 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:24:21-04

SALVISA KY. (LEX 18) — A Salvisa man is dead after a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Louisville Road (U.S. 127) in Mercer County happened right before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police's initial investigation indicates a car was traveling south on Louisville Road when he struck a pedestrian Bobby Hardin, 67, of Salvisa, who was on the roadway.

As a result of the collision, Hardin was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene by the Mercer County Coroner. The driver was not injured.

The collision is currently under investigation.

