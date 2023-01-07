Watch Now
Fatal wreck Friday night in Somerset, two pronounced dead

Crime Scene
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 07, 2023
SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Somerset Police Department responded to a fatal wreck on Friday night around 10:24 p.m. on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Police say they received a call of a motor vehicle collision with injuries and upon arrival, officers discovered a head-on collision involving a Chevrolet pickup truck and a Toyota van.

Two adult males were pronounced dead on the scene, while three others were flown out after they were transported to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The driver in the truck had sustained no injuries from the collision.

According to officials, units from the SPD reconstruction unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The names of individuals involved are not being released at this time.

