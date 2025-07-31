Father allegedly kills son in apparent murder-suicide at hotel in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nicholasville Police Department Assistant Chief Matt Marshall confirmed to LEX 18 that a 13-year-old was killed by his father in a murder-suicide at the Comfort Inn on All Star Way in Nicholasville on Tuesday afternoon.

Marshall reported that hotel staff entered the room after the occupants check out time had expired. Upon entrance, staff reportedly found two people in bed who appeared to have sustained trauma. They then called police.

Upon arrival, police found that a man, identified as 57-year-old Joseph Kiser, shot himself in the head. Marshall told LEX 18 that the other dead individuals was his 13-year-old son.

Police noted that they had checked into the hotel on July 23 and the son had been reported missing from the Raleigh, North Carolina area on Monday, July 28.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.