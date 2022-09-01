Father Jim Sichko donates $75,000 to IGA in Isom, covering major flood damage repairs

ISOM, Ky. (LEX 18) — The only grocery store in Isom, Kentucky was completely wiped out during the floods last month, leaving residents with no choice but to drive miles for basic needs.

Thanks to Father Jim Sichko, these folks can now look forward.

Sichko donated $75,000 today to cover the major flood damage and help IGA rebuild.

Store owner Gwen Christon was overcome with emotion upon receiving the news.

"I couldn't believe it... it's just unbelievable," said Christon.

Sichko, who originally donated $20,000, was touched by Christon and was compelled to give more.

"We have to get this open so people can go back to some normalcy — so they can have their friendship and their food and their getting-to-know one another... and that just is something that's gonna help them heal," said Sichko.

This grocery store and the people of Isom mean everything to Christon.

"This store — means so much to our community. And these people mean so much to me. I really love 'em and I want to serve 'em," said Christon.