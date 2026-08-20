Father Jim Sichko named PRSA Thoroughbred Chapter's 2026 Communicator of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Father Jim Sichko, a Catholic priest known internationally for his messages of faith, compassion and service, has been named the Public Relations Society of America's Thoroughbred Chapter 2026 Communicator of the Year.

The award recognizes individuals outside the public relations profession who demonstrate exceptional communication skills and make a meaningful impact through their ability to inform and inspire others.

Sichko, a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington, has spent more than 25 years preaching and speaking throughout the United States and around the world. In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him as a Papal Missionary of Mercy, one of 1,000 people worldwide selected for the role.

Sichko is known for his presentation, "60 Minutes for Jesus," which combines personal stories, humor and life experiences to encourage audiences to serve others. He has spoken in all 50 states and on six continents and reaches more than 150,000 followers through social media.

Beyond his speaking engagements, Sichko is widely recognized across Kentucky for organizing and supporting acts of kindness and charitable outreach efforts. His work has included helping communities recover from natural disasters and partnering with businesses, civic leaders and organizations to provide assistance to people in need.

He will be honored during the PRSA Thoroughbred Chapter Awards on Sept. 24 at Carson's at Andover in Lexington.