Fayette Board of Education announces three big projects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Board of Education has released an announcement about three major projects.

The board took action Monday to break ground on a new middle school in the Hamburg area, bid on the construction of a combined Career and Technical Center, and acquire land for another elementary school in the Masterson Station area.

According to FCPS, the school board members voted unanimously to:



Build a new 172,000-square-foot middle school on Polo Club Boulevard

Seek bidders to transfer the old Herald-Leader building at 100 Midland Avenue into a 162,000-square-foot future-forward Career and Technical Education center

Purchase roughly 28 acres in the northwest Lexington area between Leestown and Georgetown Roads north of Citation Boulevard

“Fayette County Public Schools is a destination district for families who want a challenging, engaging, and innovative education for their children," said Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. "As a growing district, we have to be proactive about staying ahead of new housing construction, while also renovating and maintaining existing facilities.”

The construction of a new middle school in the Hamburg area is the final remaining project from the 2017 District Facilities Plan.

“Today’s board decisions will help us alleviate crowding in our district middle schools, lead the state in preparing the workforce of tomorrow, and position us to stay ahead of crowding at the elementary level,” said Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy.

FCPS says the rapid expansion of the Hamburg area calls for another school and the new middle school will address growing enrollment.

The Hamburg area continues to see rapid residential construction and expansion,” said Fayette County Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson. “With the Baptist Health facility on Polo Club Boulevard already under construction, additional housing development is anticipated to follow.”

The new technical center may be the next project to begin, according to FCPS. The district has received a $10 million state grant for this project. The board will determine whether to move forward once bids are in hand.

An additional elementary school in the Masterson Station area is listed as a future project on the 2021 FCPS Facilities Plan.

The property purchase approved Monday will not be final until after the district completes several due diligence steps and receives final approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.

In response to the school board request to provide transparency and public input on future construction projects, Liggins announced Monday the establishment of the “Building Forward Taskforce.”

“The role this group will be to take the list of unmet facility needs that has been identified in the District Facilities Plan and make recommendations to the Board of Education about the sequence and priorities of these projects,” Liggins said.

Members will include students, employees, and family advocates, as well as representatives from local business leaders, Realtors, the faith community, and neighborhood associations.

“I am excited to begin this work,” Liggins said. “I am committed to keeping our community involved and aware of our progress, not only on building and construction, but on all aspects of our district operations.”